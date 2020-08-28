close
Fri Aug 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
August 28, 2020

1,100 new jobs announced under CPEC: Asim

National

A
APP
August 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and Chairman CPEC Authority, Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Thursday that as many as 1100 new job opportunities had been announced for various categories under Thar Block-1 mining project. In a tweet he said Shanghai Electric at Thar Block-1 had announced the jobs. He said locals would get preference in jobs, subject to criteria and qualification.

Latest News

More From Pakistan