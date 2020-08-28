Thousands of devotees attend urs of Sultan Bahu

JHANG: The 10-day Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Sultan Bahu is under way at Garh Maharaja. Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad are arriving at the shrine to attend the Urs. The Ghusal (bath) of the shrine is performed every year on Muharram 9 by the caretaker (Sajjada Nasheen) with rose water. The shrine’s Ghusal in Muharram commemorates the tragedy of Karbala. Historian said that Hazrat Sultan Bahu belongs to the Awan tribe and his tribe traces their descents to Ameer Shah, son of Qutab Shah, whose family lineage is traced back to Hazrat Ali (AS). District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Ghias Gul told The News that foolproof security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident. He said that a large number of policemen have been deployed in and outside the shrine while male and female volunteers for body search of the visitors and bomb disposal squads have also been deployed there. Walkthrough gates and CCTV cameras have been installed inside and around the shrine, the DPO added. District Traffic Officer (DTO) Rehman Qadir said that as per the traditions, devotees and followers first visit the shrine of the saint’s parents situated at Shorkot City (Darbar Mai Baap) and later moved to Garh Maharaja. He said that traffic wardens are busy managing devotee’s vehicles in a way to the shrines by diverting them to bypass to avoid traffic jam in the city.