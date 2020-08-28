DC urges citizens to maintain law, order during Muharram

NANKANA SAHIB: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja Mansoor Ahmad Thursday said it is the responsibility of everybody to maintain law and order during Muharram. Chairing a meeting of the district peace committee at his office, the DC said Islam teaches peace, love and tolerance and everybody should try to maintain law and order during Muharram. He said it is our moral and religious duty to promote peaceful atmosphere. The DC said all Majalis and processions are being monitored at control room daily. He said cleanliness arrangements are being ensured on routes of processions.