‘Decisions on Roosevelt Hotel to be taken in national interest’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Thursday that all decisions related to Roosevelt Hotel would be taken in national interest and in the most transparent manner.

He was chairing the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) here during which the committee was given an update on the issue of the

Roosevelt Hotel, as directed by the Adviser Finance in an earlier meeting.

The adviser directed that the issue should be handled in fair and most transparent manner and in the best national interest, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

He directed that all stakeholders including Secretary Aviation should be included in every discussion/negotiation related to the issues of the Roosevelt Hotel.

ECC chairman further directed that it should be made clear to all that in this transaction’s all

matters shall be resolved in a manner that is only in favour of the country

and not benefitting any individual or party.

ECC also approved the technical supplementary grant equivalent to Rs252.382 million for the discharge of liabilities related to M/s Karkey arbitration. Procurement of 83 X Micron sprayers for anti-locust operation was allowed by ECC to National Disaster Management Authority with the grant of special exemption of taxes and duties of import.