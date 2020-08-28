ACE arrests DHQ hospital X-ray technician for corruption

KASUR: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Kasur team Thursday arrested an X-ray technician of the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital for corruption.

Accused Saeed demanded Rs 15,000 bribe from complainant Rafique, who suffered injuries during a scuffle. On the request of Rafique, the ACE Kasur circle officer Muhammad Azam along with the area magistrate arrested the accused and recovered Rs 15,000 from him and registered a case against him.

DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A cyclist died in a road accident near Javednagar bypass of Pattoki. Saleem was moving on his bicycle when a speeding vehicle hit him and left him dead.

TWO INJURED: Bandits Thursday shot at and injured two people during a dacoity bid on Thursday.

Two gunmen signaled motorcyclist Sajjad to stop near Faqirwala bypass and shot at and injured him when he tried to flee. Some robbers also shot at and injured motorcyclist Hamid when he resisted them near Handal village of Kot Radha Kishan. Accused Ikram and others of Mojo area of Changa Manga entered the outhouse of Ansar Abbas and rustled his nine goats worth Rs 400,000. Three robbers snatched motorcycle and mobile phone from Abdul Latif near Dina Nath village of Phoolnagar. A thief entered the house of Asif in Jhangian Mewatian village of Raja Jang and stole one and a half tola of gold jewellery and other valuables.

WOMAN RAPED: A married woman was raped in Rehman Colony, Chunian on Thursday. The wife of Bashir Ahmed was alone at her house when accused Shahbaz, her neighbour, entered the house and raped her. Chunian police registered a case against the accused.

NARCOTICS RECOVERED: Police Thursday recovered cannabis from two accused.

Mandi Usmanwala police arrested accused Shakeel and recovered 1,180 gram cannabis from his possession. They Sheikham police detained Sarfraz and recovered 1,410 gram cannabis from him. Cases have been registered against the accused.

KILLER OF THREE HELD: Kasur police Thursday arrested the main killer of three people, including a lawyer, from Lahore on Thursday. Imran and his accomplices allegedly killed advocate Iqbal Gujjar and his two acquaintances due to an old enmity in Kasur on August 12. According to police sources, raids are underway to arrest Imran’s accomplices. Lawyers of District Bar Association had observed strike demanding immediate arrest of the killers.