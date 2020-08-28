PTI in power not to plunder: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan in a statement issued here on Thursday said main difference between the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and previous regimes of allied parties for ‘corruption’ is prioritisation of the country’s prosperity and people’s wellbeing.

He said the current government’s approach in Gas Infrastructure Development Charges, Karkay Rental Power Plant and IPP cases is a testimony in this respect. Due to timely and well-coordinated efforts of administration, according to the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was able to save no less than Rs1244 billion in above mentioned three cases, he added. He said the previous governments rejected or delayed multiple mega projects only on the premise that they didn't guarantee huge commissions and kickbacks for the then incumbent rulers. On the contrary, Prime Minister Imran Khan never hesitates to take difficult and unusual decisions in the larger interest of the country. He said PTI is in power not to loot and plunder but to preserve national treasure. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan added that mega projects like Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura and River Ravi Front City were willingly delayed by previous government of PML(N) because their personal interests were not in line with those of the people of Punjab.