‘Arrangements made to cope with flood’

ISLAMABAD:Federal Minister for Scienc e and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said he was in close contact with the concerned departments regarding flood situation in Jhelum.So far water discharge from Mangla Dam is around 100,000 cusecs, the federal minister said in a tweet. Around 150 villages will be at risk, if the water level reaches between 200,000 and 300,000 cusecs, he warned. He said all the arrangements have been made to cope with any untoward situation.