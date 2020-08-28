close
Fri Aug 28, 2020
BR
Bureau report
August 28, 2020

RMI resumes kidney transplant surgery

National

BR
Bureau report
August 28, 2020

PESHAWAR: The first and successful kidney transplant surgery was carried out in the Covid-19 era by the transplant team at the Rehman Medical Institute (RMI). The hospital administration as well as the transplant team strictly implemented SOPs in resumption of transplant surgery to prevent viral infection because it involves the use of immunosuppressive medication.

