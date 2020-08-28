RMI resumes kidney transplant surgery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The first and successful kidney transplant surgery was carried out in the Covid-19 era by the transplant team at the Rehman Medical Institute (RMI). The hospital administration as well as the transplant team strictly implemented SOPs in resumption of transplant surgery to prevent viral infection because it involves the use of immunosuppressive medication.