AJK PM lauds role of oversees Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has appreciated the role of oversees Kashmiris for projecting the Kashmir issue at international level effectively and exposing the repressions over the globe.

Talking to overseas Commissioner Zabir Iqbal Kiani, Coordinator for Europe Chaudhry Naeem and Chaudhry Razwan here on Thursday, he said oversees Kashmiri are the real ambassador of Kashmiri people and added that the government is taking all possible steps to facilitate them. He expressed the need of cohesive efforts at international level to expose the nefarious design of the Indian government and atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian forces on people in occupied Kashmir.