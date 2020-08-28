Six injured in gas explosion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Six people were wounded in a gas explosion in a house in Haryana Payan village here on Thursday morning.Officials of the Rescue 1122 said six people, including a woman and a child, received burn injuries in a gas explosion in a house. The wounded people were taken to the hospital in Hayatabad. Officials said one of the injured was in a critical condition.