Work on 58 road projects underway in merged districts, meeting told

PESHAWAR: A meeting was told on Thursday that work was in progress on 58 various projects of road infrastructure in the newly-merged districts (NMDs).

The meeting was held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair to review progress on roads infrastructure projects in the merged areas. Secretary Communication and Works Department Ijaz Hussain Ansari and other senior officials of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and C&W Department attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed in details about the progress so far made on roads infrastructure projects in newly merged districts. The forum was informed that ongoing projects of road construction in merged area included seven projects of Bajaur district, three of Mohmand, six of Khyber, 14 of Kurram, seven of Orakzai, seven of North Waziristan and two of South Waziristan in addition to three projects of Darra Adamkhel, three of Wazir/Bhittani areas and five of Darazinda/Jandola. The meeting was informed that road infrastructure projects had been reflected in the current AIP for the left over areas of the NMDs adding that all the areas would get their due share of projects in the communication sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed the accelerated development of merged areas as the top priority of his government. He said that the incumbent government was taking result-oriented steps this end, adding that the people of the merged districts would soon notice positive change in their lives.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned for timely completion of all the ongoing developmental schemes of merged areas without compromising both the quality and quantity of these projects. He reiterated his resolve that all the districts and areas of the NMD would be developed on equal basis and no injustice would be done to any area in terms of developmental schemes.