City under the sea?

Karachi resembled a war zone yesterday. And the war was being waged not just by nature or climate change but by decades of infrastructure damage, and neglect and abuse of this economically-important metropolis. This violence is relentless and this violence can only be fixed by fixing what has been broken – in this case, the city of Karachi. The heavy rains that have ravaged Karachi for many days have reduced the city to chaos. While the extreme level of rainfall seen by the city seemed to reach its absolute peak yesterday, with most parts of the city submerged under water, it can be no excuse for the state to which the city has been reduced. Entire roads have been converted into rivers which are impossible to cross in vehicles or on foot. To make matters worse, there have been at least 40 deaths in Karachi during July and August, most of them due to electrocution. This leads to K-Electric finding it justifiable to switch off power in many parts of Karachi for prolonged spells of time.

In keeping with the national tendency to offer explanations and expertise, even when there is none, there have been varying reasons offered up to explain just why Karachi is the way it is when it rains. Some have blamed climate change (and there is no good reason to believe that the erratic rainfall seen this year may not be a glimpse of climate change). There are those who point to the years of misgovernance in the city, leading to bad residential planning, terrible drainage systems, issues of trash collection etc. Can anyone with a fair eye deny that these issues exist in Karachi? The rapidly growing population of Karachi has contributed, with those living in shanty towns obviously worst affected by the rains and the amount of water standing around and inside their homes.

This is a problem we see in many of our cities, but nowhere is it worse than in Karachi despite new development work which has taken place and presumably includes drains to take away water. As meetings by government officials continue and all leading parties in Karachi agree to cooperate, they should be attempting to understand why the entire infrastructure of a modern city should fall apart in this manner. We cannot afford similar catastrophes knocking out communication services and the internet in our business capital year after year. The issues of K-Electric are separate and need to be examined by experts. But what is most important is that Karachi be rebuilt so that it can withstand rains, even the kind of downpours that have now hit it, without reaching a complete state of collapse and crippling the lives of people everywhere. We need all of Karachi's political players to take a minute out of their constant blame-game, which only mocks the miseries of the city's residents. We need them to come together and figure out a way forward. Most of all, we need the PPP government that runs the province to take charge finally and help the people of this city gain access to their very basic right to live without fear of drowning each time it rains.