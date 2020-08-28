Karachi and rains

Rains in Karachi always result in battle between political parties. At present, everyone is focused on the mess that the recent rains have created in Karachi and no one is talking about other affected areas and cities. While it is good to ask the relevant authorities to take proper steps to help people in need, people also have to understand that rainwater cannot be cleaned when it is still raining. It is true that heavy rains demand public relief campaigns and it is also a fact that the provincial government did make an effort to mitigate the suffering of people.

The condition of other major cities post heavy rains is no different. But, for some reason, only the Sindh government is criticised heavily. While governments should be criticised for their shortcomings, targeting a single city and a particular government is unjust.

Engr m Khoso

Jamshoro