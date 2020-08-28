A great loss

Pictures of cars and motorcycles drowned in rainwater are viral on social media. One can see luxury cars floating on the streets as well. These vehicles cost a fortune to people and are mostly uninsured. In Karachi, where the public transportation system is the worst, people spend all their savings to buy a motorcycle or a car to cut down their travelling expenses. My heart cried when I saw those pictures. We see politicians claiming that they are doing relief work. However, no one talks about who will compensate for the loss of vehicles. Will the relevant authorities come forward and help people in need?

Huzaifa Imran

Karachi