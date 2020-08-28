Travel plans

A word of advice to those planning a trip to Skardu and surrounding areas. Currently, the Skardu road or S-1 is under construction, which affects the flow of traffic. On a recent trip, I experienced a delay of 18 hours. Those travelling with families are advised to carry extra water and snacks in case of delay due to the clearing of landslides. Also, some portions of the road are now dirt tracks and not suitable for cars.

Travellers must also understand that driving in mountainous areas or on dirt tracks is different from driving on city streets. If you are visiting Skardu for the first time, I would recommend using the rent a car service or travelling with a group of tourists in a Coaster bus. This is not to discourage anybody. I saw many people travelling on motorcycles with their camping gear. But, it is important to take precautionary measures to minimse travel-related challenges. And one last caution. There will be no mobile phone signals on the road, except for one or two places along the way.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad