Covid-19 exposes UK’s racial inequalities

A taskforce in the West Midlands, UK, has led an inquiry into disproportionate fatalities and effects due to Covid-19 on Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities in order to “prevent another tragedy”.

This tragedy refers to the fact that minority ethnic groups, especially people of black, Pakistani and Bangladeshi ethnicities, have been found to be at greater risk of dying from Covid-19. The inquiry findings state that black people are over four times more likely to die than their white counterparts and Bangladeshis and Pakistanis are at least three times more likely.

The taskforce, constituted mainly of MPs and councillors, agreed with the judgement of the regional NHS Medical Director who stated that the effects of Covid-19 on ethnic minorities “is not just an equality, diversity and inclusion issue — it is an urgent medical emergency”.

This statement could not be more true given the range of contributing factors described by the taskforce as the “perfect storm” that render ethnic minorities at greater risk to the virus than others. These included the prevalence of chronic disease, likelihood of employment as a key worker with greater exposure to the virus and bigger public health care cuts in the most ethnically diverse areas of the country.

The most important lesson from this inquiry is how these effects are a symptom of a greater illness within our society. Namely that the deaths of so many, including from the British Pakistani community, were preventable had such racial inequality not been so rampant. This is best summed up through the taskforce’s acknowledgement, that “The truth is that the government has commissioned many reviews into racial inequalities — but acted on so little.”

This damning indictment is the true virus that plagues the UK and other developed nations in which the lives of certain communities are, perhaps unconsciously, perceived as more expendable than the lives of others. The other reviews to which the inquiry refers include the Windrush Scandal, which saw people of Caribbean heritage wrongly deported from the UK.

The UK government and healthcare have simply not accounted for the ways in which ethnic minorities might be disproportionately affected by the virus. Two of the inquiry’s key findings exemplify this.

Firstly, the inquiry found that the “disruption to traditions and process for grieving has created significant mental health risks”. This is certainly true of the Muslim community, of which Pakistanis and Bangladeshis constitute a large portion.

According to many bodies of Islamic scholarly thought, certain practices are mandatory when dealing with the death of a Muslim. For example, ghusl (the ritual purification of a body) is largely considered mandatory before burial. If the risk of infection could not be sufficiently mitigated, however, such practices would be discouraged as per guidance from the British Islamic Medical Association.

This is a classic oversight of government, which does not seem to be familiar with such rituals and thus did not account for the mental anguish felt by many Muslims whose deceased loved ones did not receive the correct purification. Had Islam been better understood in the UK, more Muslims would have received the appropriate mental health care and more work may have been done in connection with local faith leaders to alleviate concern for their deceased relatives.

Secondly, the inquiry suggested that “Confidence that lessons will be learned and change will come about is low to non-existent” due to the feelings of exclusion among ethnic minority groups from health and social care. That is, the taskforce suggested that ethnic minorities were exposed to more “hazards” like lower socio-economic development and poor healthcare than others and these were found to be further “exacerbated by structural racism”. Therefore, those from BAME communities do not feel that their voices will be heard to prevent a similar situation in the future because they perceived to be at an institutional disadvantage.

These two key findings expose the fundamental disconnect between UK governance and the lives, traditions and experiences of BAME communities.

The government not only failed to act on past reviews calling for greater racial equality in careers, education and healthcare, it has neglected to truly engage with minority religions to support adherents through their grief.

Two of our ‘British Values,’ which schools are encouraged to instil in our children, is mutual respect and tolerance for those of different faiths and beliefs. But not even our government or institutions can hold up their hands and claim to be adhering to these values. As long as people die and suffer disproportionately due to the colour of their skin or because of the religion they profess, how can the UK be said to be mutually respectful or tolerant?

We are at a pivotal stage in history in which intolerant governments rule and far-right supremacy is on the rise. The UK cannot claim to be on ‘the right side of history’ while it fails to act on reviews that expose institutional racism and allows innocent lives to be lost.

This taskforce is right. This was not merely a report but a call for real action and change that gives everyone in the UK, regardless of their ethnicity, a chance at a longer, happier and healthier life.

Hunter has just completed her MTheol degree at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and now works as a researcher. She tweets @MaryFloraHunter