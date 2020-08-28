Torino sign Vojvoda

MILAN: Kosovo defender Mergim Vojvoda has signed a four-year contract with Serie A club Torino after arriving from Standard Liege, the Italian club announced on Thursday.

“Torino Football Club is pleased to announce that it has definitively acquired the registration rights of Mergim Vojvoda from Standard Liege,” Torino said in a statement. “The defender has signed a four-year contract.” Vojvoda, capped 22 times for Kosovo, came through the Standard Liege youth system.Torino on Wednesday announced the signing of Polish international midfielder Karol Linetty on a four-year deal from Serie A rivals Sampdoria. The club finished 16th in Serie A last season.