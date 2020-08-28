Well opens its newest pharmacy at Heathrow

LONDON: Well Pharmacy has opened its latest pharmacy in T2 at Heathrow Airport within the new WHSmith store which offers travellers the ability to buy from a range of PMeds.

According to a press release, this extends the successful partnership between the two companies. The airside pharmacy offers travellers the ability to buy from a range of PMeds (pharmacy only medicines) which can only be sold under the guidance of a pharmacist. The pharmacist can also offer passengers any last-minute advice and support they may need ahead of their journey, all in the privacy of a consultation room.

Speaking of the opening, Seb Hobbs, Well CEO, said: “I’m excited that our partnership with WHSmith has expanded into such a prestigious location. While passenger numbers are undoubtedly lower than usual at the moment, we’re delighted to provide a Pharmacist service to the growing numbers passing through.

“With no appointment needed, passengers can rely on the expert advice Well pharmacy teams provide every day along with well-known medicines to support their health and wellbeing needs. Recent years have seen an increasing rise in the trend for last minute holiday bookings, so knowing that you can get your holiday health essentials -- and advice -- at the airport means one less thing for passengers worry about.”

Carl Cowling, Group Chief Executive, WHSmith commented: “We’re delighted to have opened our most remarkable WHSmith store yet in London Heathrow’s Terminal 2. This new world-class design and stunning store environment, including the enhanced pharmacy offer, really does showcase the very best in travel retail globally. My sincere thanks go to all of the team involved who have created such a fantastic store throughout what has been a very challenging few months for everyone. We have received great feedback from passengers travelling through the airport and the team looks forward to welcoming more customers over the coming months.”