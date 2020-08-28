Latest News
Videos
Pakistan
Sports
World
Business
Entertainment
Fact Check
Technology
Health
Today's Paper
Fri August 28, 2020
View Newspaper
Opinion
Newspost
Editorial
Karachi
Islamabad
Lahore
Peshawar
e-paper
Fri August 28, 2020
Magazines
View all Magazines
TNS
Instep
Money Matters
YOU
US
Writer's Archive
View all Writers
search
CN
.
Fri Aug 28, 2020
Home
Latest
Videos
Pakistan
Sports
World
Business
Entertainment
Fact Check
Technology
Health
Oped
Opinion
Newspost
Editorial
Writer's Archive
City News
Karachi
Islamabad
Lahore
Peshawar
Magazines
TNS
Instep
Money Matters
YOU
US
search
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now!
retry
add
The News
to homescreen
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app
Got it!
add
The News
to homescreen
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app
Got it!
August 28, 2020
Home
Today's Paper
Top Story
Top Story
August 28, 2020
Latest News
Japan’s Abe Resigns Citing Health Problems
‘Ertugrul’ Star Engin Altan Duzyatan, Wife Neslisah Alkoclar Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary
Rhea Chakraborty Clarifies Her Relationship With Mahesh Bhatt, Calls Him ‘father Figure’ For Her
Sajal Ali Praying For Safety Of Everyone As Record-breaking Rain Batters Karachi
Holiday In Sindh On Friday As Heavy Rain Lash Karachi, Other Cities
Hub Dam Filled After 13 Years
Maya Ali Khan Sparks Engagement Speculations As She Shares Stunning Snap
Cardi B Breaks Silence Over Criticism On ‘WAP’ Music Video
Karachi Rains: Helpline Numbers In Case Of Emergency
PM Imran Says Monitoring Relief Operations In Karachi
23 Killed As Rain Batters Karachi
More From Top Story
Mobile service remains suspended for Ashura processions
NAB grills Buzdar’s relative, summons six officials
Russia’s virus cases surpass 975,000
Jeff Bezos becomes first person on Earth to have $200 billion
1100 new jobs announced under CPEC: Asim
PTI in power not to plunder: Chohan
Petroleum Ministry takes notice of austerity drive violations in its subordinate depts
SHC takes notice of ignoring SOPs at Keenjhar lake
Jang/Geo workers vow to resist fascist attitude
Pompeo ends Mideast trip with visit to Oman's new sultan
Kashmiris deprived of even religious freedom
Afghan-Taliban peace talks to start in Sept
No politics on rain, let’s deal with it: Bilawal
Auditor General to audit COVID-19 expenditure
Advisers cannot act as ministers, IHC rules
PM satisfied with progress in housing, construction sector