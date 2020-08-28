1,100 new jobs announced under CPEC: Asim

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said as many as 1,100 new job opportunities have been announced in various categories for the Thar Block-1 mining project, which falls under the CPEC umbrella.In a tweet on Thursday, Bajwa, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, said Shanghai Electric at Thar Block-1 has announced the jobs. He said locals would get preference in jobs, subject to criteria and qualification.