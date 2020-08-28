NCOC recommends schools reopen ‘top-to-bottom’

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday recommended that educational institutions — shut for over six months due to the coronavirus — should be reopened with “top-to-bottom” approach, starting from universities, colleges and high schools.

The suggestion came as Pakistan recorded 445 new cases of coronavirus and seven deaths in a 24-hour-period, according to government figures.The NCOC session was held to discuss the reopening of educational institutions across Pakistan, in which representatives of public and private institutions as well as madrassas were invited to help develop consensus-based decisions regarding the reopening of schools.

Representatives from all provinces as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) joined the meeting through video link.Participants were apprised of the present Covid-19 situation at the global, regional and Pakistan’s own virus curve and were informed about the risks and challenges involved after reopening educational institutions as it involves children of all ages.

The participants were informed that these challenges were mapped after “hectic and lengthy consultations” with international experts, academia and think tanks. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said there are two basic challenges to reopening educational institutions — determining what the indicators for opening are and what measures are taken to ensure health guidelines, like ensuring the use of face masks, social distancing and hygiene measures.

Mehmood said the final decision would be taken on September 7 with consensus and input from all stakeholders.

The NCOC suggested a gradual opening of institutions basing on best practices and input from experts. The forum proposed that educational institutions be opened with a top-to-bottom approach on a rotation basis with a focus on higher education. It also recommended staggered timings for various institutions while suspension of activities which involve contact and mass gatherings including co-curricular activities.

“Educational institutions must ensure all Covid protocols and prepare accordingly before final decision,” the NCOC said in a statement after the meeting.

The participants were also told that tracking, tracing and testing would help arrest any spread of the virus. For the purpose, enhanced testing of symptomatic children, teachers and school staff would be very beneficial, it added.

Representatives of provinces, AJK and GB told the NCOC of measures being taken including consultations with various educational institutions in their respective areas including teachers training and Covid awareness.Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the NCOC and Ministry of Health would intimately monitor the disease statistics on a daily basis.