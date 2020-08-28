Catastrophic rains bring Karachi to its knees

KARACHI: Karachi was left in chaos on Thursday after record-breaking monsoon rains pounded the metropolis, causing flooding that left many thoroughfares inundated and resulted in the deaths of at least three people.

Two individuals died of drowning and one of electrocution, officials told Geo News. After the Met Department had forecast light showers for the day, the city’s residents were caught off guard when torrential rains continued nonstop for several hours. The deluge resulted in urban flooding in several parts of the port city, as rainwater mixed with filth and garbage from overflowing drains entering houses and shops in various areas. The urban flooding prompted use of boats to rescue stranded citizens in some areas.

A resident, Aijaz Korai told APP the roads, streets and homes were flooded with sewage water. Another resident, Ali, said the stagnant water in his home damaged his valuables. He urged the government to come forward to provide them relief.

According to meteorologists, Karachi was sandwiched between systems generating rainy clouds, with humidity from the sea exacerbating the situation. The dark clouds hovering above the city that were causing the showers were at a height of 35,000-40,000ft. Normally, such clouds are at a height of 2000-3000ft, Geo News reported. Experts said that the high altitude of the clouds was the reason for the intensity of the rain.

Underpasses in the upscale Clifton locality and other parts of the city were flooded, with some people riding boats through one deluged underpass. A video that went viral on social media showed several massive shipping containers — placed every year as security for Muharram processions — being swept away on a flooded road. Many other areas in the city were also inundated with rescue operations under way. Most of the city was blanketed with darkness as the main power utility cut power to reduce chances of electrocutions.

The Frontier Works Organisation rushed to the Lath Dam and set up a blockage to prevent floods from entering the Gadap locality of Karachi.

Meanwhile, the water level in Hub Dam, which supplies drinking water to Karachi and meets the water needs of several areas in Balochistan crossed the 338-foot mark on Thursday and was expected to fill to its maximum capacity for the first time in 13 years. Authorities may open the emergency floodgates in case of spillage.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi took to Twitter to share a video clip in which cars were seen navigating the city’s upscale Defence Housing Authority area in high water. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the destruction in the city had been caused due to the torrential rains. He directed authorities to help stranded people in the Malir locality and other areas of the metropolis.

Shah directed the Commissioner Karachi to evacuate school buildings in Malir so people in affected areas could be given shelter there until the rain situation improves. He also asked the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to help people during the crisis.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tweeted that Prime Minister Imran Khan is monitoring the “unusual and abnormal” rain situation which requires an emergency response and promised “to take any action required”.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reacted to the “super monsoon torrential rains”, urging people to keep those in their thoughts who were working 24/7 to assist citizens during the natural disaster.

“As of yesterday, Sindh had seen its worst monsoons in 90 years. Today’s super monsoon torrential rains and floods continue unabated. Please keep all those in your thoughts who have already been working 24/7 to assist citizens during this record breaking unprecedented natural disaster,” he tweeted.

Talking to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah over the phone, the PPP chairman called for well-coordinated emergency steps to address the aftermath of the heavy downpour. Bilawal asked him to utilise all available resources at the provincial government’s disposal to drain out rain water from the low-lying areas of Karachi.

Bilawal also asked all political leaders to put aside their differences and help the people with the assistance of the government and institutions involved. He also called on PPP’s elected representatives, office-bearers and workers to help the people to cope with the situation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly, Shahnawaz Jadoon said rainwater was accumulated everywhere in the Karachi due to outdated sewerage system there. Such a situation spoke volumes about the Sindh government’s incompetence, he added.Parts of the interior of Sindh also received heavy rains, flooding roads and streets and badly disrupting routine life.