Boating in Lake Saiful Muluk banned

MANSEHRA: On the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the district administration has banned boating in Lake Saiful Muluk to preserve its natural charm.“Boating pollutes water of the lake, this is why it has been banned,” stated an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider on Thursday.