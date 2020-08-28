close
Fri Aug 28, 2020
Boating in Lake Saiful Muluk banned

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2020

MANSEHRA: On the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the district administration has banned boating in Lake Saiful Muluk to preserve its natural charm.“Boating pollutes water of the lake, this is why it has been banned,” stated an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider on Thursday.

