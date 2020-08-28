Four of a family killed in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Four persons, including father, his two sons and a daughter were killed when brothers traded fire over a land dispute in Ipi village in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan district on Thursday.

Locals said that a land dispute was running between two brothers in Ipi village in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan district since long that led to a fierce clash. They said the brothers, whose names could not be ascertained, exchanged heavy fire. As a result, one brother, his two sons and a daughter were killed while the other brother and his wife sustained injuries in the firing.

The locals added that the matter and the intensity of the situation was earlier reported to the police but they did not take any action to avert the gory incident. The area wore a gloomy look and moving scenes were witnessed when four funerals were taken out from a home in Ipi village.