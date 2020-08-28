AAG replaced as officials reshuffled

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday removed Wilayat Ali Khan, Additional Advocate General, Swat, and replaced him with Razauddin Khan.

It was notified by Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The competent authority transferred Mansoor Qaiser (PMS BS-19) Additional Secretary, Home & Tribal Affairs Department, and directed him to report to the Establishment Department. It was notified by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the competent authority ordered posting/transfers of two officers. Nosheen Azam (PMS BS-19), Special Secretary, Industries, Commerce & Technical Education Department, was asked to report to Establishment Department. Muhammad Nadir Khan Rana (PMS BS-19), Additional Secretary Zakat & Usher Department, was posted as Special Secretary Industries Commerce & Technical Education Department.