Fri Aug 28, 2020
BR
Bureau report
August 28, 2020

Six injured in gas explosion

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Six people were wounded in a gas explosion in a house in Haryana Payan village here on Thursday morning.Officials of the Rescue 1122 said six people, including a woman and a child, received burn injuries in a gas explosion in a house. The wounded people were taken to the hospital in Hayatabad. Officials said one of the injured was in a critical condition.

