RMI resumes kidney transplant surgery

PESHAWAR: The first and successful kidney transplant surgery was carried out in the Covid-19 era by the transplant team at the Rehman Medical Institute (RMI). The hospital administration as well as the transplant team strictly implemented SOPs in resumption of transplant surgery to prevent viral infection because it involves the use of immunosuppressive medication. All accredited centres have put kidney transplant surgery on hold because of the Covid pandemic, and RMI became the first health facility to resume transplant procedures. The hospital administration in a statement said the first successful kidney transplant was done on August 6, and both the recipient and the donor were well for the past three weeks. The head of the RMI transplant team, Dr Taqi Khan, congratulated all members of the team for their dedication and hard work in achieving this milestone. “We tailored our immunosuppression protocols to the demands of the Covid challenge, adhered to our SOPs and pioneered resumption of kidney transplantation in Pakistan”, he said.