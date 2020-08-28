close
August 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2020

Two killed in Bara

Peshawar

BARA: Two people were killed in separate incidents in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district, office sources said on Thursday.Naveed Afridi was on his way home from Kohi Bazaar at night when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Dogra for autopsy and later handed over to the family. In another incident, unidentified armed men killed a man in Sipah area. The motives behind both the killings could not be ascertained, while the accused managed to escape after committing the crimes. The police have registered the cases.

