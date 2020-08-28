Cellphone service to remain off on 9th, 10th Muharram

PESHAWAR: Cellular phone services will remain suspended in the provincial capital and other sensitive districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the 9th and 10th Muharram as security has been further enhanced for the last two days of the Ashura.

Security has been upgraded in many districts of the province after threats of attacks and busting of a group in Charsadda district, which, according to officials, was planning attacks on police during Muharram. “Cellular phone services will be suspended on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. There are around 6000 policemen and Frontier Constabulary personnel deployed for security in Peshawar, which will be increased to over 8,000 in the last days,” Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur told The News. As many as 43 checkpoints have been set up in Peshawar while security has been upgraded at 64 entry points to the city.

Policemen from other districts as well as other law-enforcement agencies are assisting the police in maintaining law and order. A major part of the city is to remain sealed in the last days of Ashura due to security arrangements.

The Muharram processions are being provided three-layer security across KP. The routes are being monitored through drone cameras and closed circuit television cameras to keep an eye on suspicious activities.

“All the processions and mahafils of Ashura Muharram in Peshawar and other districts of KP have been provided foolproof security so far. The routes are being swept by the bomb disposal unit and sniffer dogs. Besides, policemen and policewomen in civvies are deployed in the interior city to keep a check on suspicious people,” said an official.

A supreme command post at Kohati Gate and a control room in Khan Raziq police station has been set up to monitor the security of 116 processions and mahafil at 62 imambargahs.Food is being provided to the policemen at their duty points throughout Muharram. The inspector general of police took notice of some recent complaints of poor quality of food being provided to the cops, after which the quality has been improved.Senior police officials said that search and strike operations were carried out across Peshawar ahead of Muharram during which 1130 suspects were held.