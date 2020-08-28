Agri Dept clinches first position for performance

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives, Mohibullah Khan here Thursday showed two-year performance of the department and termed the winning of first position by the Agriculture Department among the top 10 departments an achievement.The minister in a press briefing here said that five and 10 years planning for promotion of Agriculture Department has been made, under which billions of rupees would be spent and the province would become self-sufficient in food and agriculture after completion of all these projects. He said a record amount of Rs90 billion were allocated by the incumbent government for agriculture, livestock and cooperatives. Special Assistant to CM for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Muhammad Israr Khan and others officers of the department were also present on the occasion. The minister said that the share of agriculture and livestock in ADP had been enhanced from 1.9pc to 4.6pc and 11 projects under PM’s first 100-day change agenda and National Agriculture Emergency Programme has been started on which Rs44.50m would be spent in KP including merged areas.