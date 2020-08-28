(Ban on recruitment, promotion)

Teachers to hold province-wide protests in KP

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The teaching fraternity of public sector universities on Thursday announced to hold province-wide protests against the “unilateral” changes in universities act and prolonged ban on recruitment and promotion.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) here with its provincial president Dr Sartaj Alam in the chair. The meeting discussed the growing unrest among the teaching community and reviewed the decision taken at the previous meeting. The association in its previous meeting had set a one-week deadline to accept their demands, otherwise, they would launch a protest drive. However, the government did not take any notice of the demands and warning.

It was decided that a protest movement would be launched in all the universities. The protest drive, the meeting decided, would continue till acceptance of all the demands. The participants of the meeting also expressed serious concern over the proposed amendments in the universities act. They said that the government through the act wanted to do away with the autonomy of the universities and wanted to bring the universities down to the level of primary schools. They said that after the proposed amendments, the teachers’ representation in the statutory bodies of the universities like Senate and Syndicate would be done away with, which is not acceptable to the teaching community.

Similarly, the qualification for vice-chancellor would be brought down to the master’s degree from PhD only to pave the way for adjusting blue eyed people to the prized position.The proposed law would also abolish the office of pro-vice-chancellor in the universities. The FAPUASA office-bearers were of the opinion that the teaching community had been totally ignored while proposing changes in the law. They stressed that the government must take the real stakeholders of the universities into confidence before introducing the amendments. The meeting also blasted the government for prolonged ban on recruitment and promotion in universities and stressed the need for immediate lifting of the ban.

The participants of the meeting said that the unjustified ban had caused serious unrest among teaching and non-teaching staff of the universities.