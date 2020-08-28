SBP to provide sports facilities to Child Protection Bureau kids

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will provide all sports facilities to children of Child Protection Bureau and expert coaches will impart training to these children at their centers; this was stated by DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh during his meeting with Director General Child Protection Bureau Beenish Fatima at National Hockey Stadium the other day.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Beenish Fatima discussed different sports issues of children of the Child Protection Bureau during their meeting. Director Admin Javed Chohan and Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti were also present on this occasion.

Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab will extend every kind of cooperation to the Child Protection Bureau to eliminate the sense of deprivation of these children. “We will provide all sports facilities to 900 children of eight centers of the Child Protection Bureau”.

Aulakh said Sports Board Punjab will also organize sports events for these children after selecting best players for their different sports teams.DG Child Protection Bureau Beenish Fatima, on this occasion expressed her gratitude to DG Sports Punjab for his kind goodwill gesture towards children of Child Protection Bureau. “The sports facilities of Sports Board Punjab will help a lot in grooming our children as useful citizens,” she added.