Morgan lures youth to seize chance to cement T20 WC roles

LONDON: Eoin Morgan says that the extra months of preparation ahead of next year’s postponed T20 World Cup could be crucial in getting the younger players in the England squad up to speed at international level.

However, he also warned that it would be difficult for England to be considered among the favourites in Australia next year if they continue to take the field with a “half-strength” team. England’s white-ball squad was already lacking four key members of that World Cup squad in Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jofra Archer, before the experience in their ranks was further eroded by the loss of Jason Roy to a side strain. And speaking on the eve of the first T20I at Emirates Old Trafford - England’s first outing since it was confirmed that the World Cup, originally scheduled for October and November, would be pushed back to 2021 - Morgan challenged the team’s fringe players to seize their chance in the absence of those more established names. “Given the circumstances surrounding Covid at the moment and the restrictions selection-wise, and having a priority on players’ wellbeing, this is another opportunity for guys who potentially would sit outside that 15, to try and present their best case, moving forward, for winter tours and the World Cup next year,” Morgan said. England’s triumph in last summer’s 50-over World Cup was made possible by a settled squad with clearly defined roles. However, Morgan recognised this year’s unique circumstances - with England running concurrent Test and white-ball squads in a bid to fulfill their broadcast commitments after four months of lockdown - had left the development of new-look team in a state of flux.