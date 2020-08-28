Babar wants to perform well in England T20s

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket captain for the shorter version of the game Babar Azam believed his team had to play really well to beat a totally new look England team in the three-match T20 series starting at Old Trafford (Manchester) Friday.

In a media interaction through video link a day ahead of the start of the series Thursday, Babar was optimistic on his team chances. “Admitted that England will be fielding a totally new look team and even Jason Roy will not be there, yet we have to play very well to beat one of the top ranked T20 teams. We never take opposition lightly and that will be our strategy for the series against England during the series.”

Babar boosted his combination of youth and experience. “It is our plus point. We have players like Shoaib Maik, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar, Imas Waseem, Mohammad Aamir and Wahab Riaz and at the same time have the likes of Haider Ali, Mohammad Husnain and Haris Rauf as emerging youngsters. So here we have an edge and that we would want to exploit. England team’s plus point is all these players had been busy playing limited overs cricket in the recent past,” he said.

Babar however was concerned about those who had little time to prepare for the T20 series. “Look we are coming out of the Test series and have hardly got the opportunity to prepare ourselves for the series. Others who had specially flown in for the white ball cricket had put in a good session of practice and played a few friendly matches. So it will be all about a positive mind and putting in best efforts on the given day. If we succeed in doing that we would go on to win the series.” He said he wanted top players to play long and stay in the middle for a good number of overs. “Only couple of players can score big in T20. Once a player starts hitting, I would like him to stay till the end.”

The Pakistan T20 captain sounded a bit worried about the series of low scoring total in the T20 cricket in recent series. “Yes, that has been a problem for us. We rarely were seen crossing 150. Here we have to score over 170 to give our bowlers a chance to win a match.”

Babar expressed his desire to stroke to his first hundred in the T20 international. “I haven’t achieved a three figure mark in T20 cricket. I want to achieve that in the series. All I need is a good start and an early adoption of T20 cricket coming out straight from Test cricket. What I want is to spend more time in the middle.” On the team selection for the opening match of the series against England and the possibility of playing Haider Ali, he said the best possible combination would be selected. “Haider is a specialist T20 batsman and as such we need to unleash him. Both keepers Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmad are good T20 players. We need to look at who suited us most for the series.”

To a question on World Cup T20 and possibility of holding it amid COVID-19 if at all it continues the same way next year, Babar shared his experience of playing amid the virus. “It is very much possible. All the time you stay focused on the game. Here we really concentrated on cricket and there were no outdoor activities. We enjoyed our stay mainly because we had a lot of time for cricket.”

Pakistan T20 captain hoped to get the best out of all-rounder Shadab Khan. “He is suited to the format. We hope to get the best out of him during the series. Besides that we have a very potent pace attack that has got the experience of T20 cricket and is well known for the format.”