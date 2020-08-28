Danish envoy returning with happy memories

Islamabad:Danish ambassador Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe is set to return to Copenhagen after serving a three years long diplomatic stint in Islamabad.

Cherishing happy memories of his stay in the country since arrival in September 2017, the envoy said he went to Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Multan and Gilgit, met people from different walks of life, and learned about the reality of international perception of the country and its residents.

“I have a really good time here and will always remember it,” he told reporters over lunch at his residence here.Mr Holmboe said the rule of law, freedom of opinion and expression, and the state working for and with the people was the recipe for Denmark’s development.

“The key to our development is that one can start up a business literally in one hour and that, too, online, and the state will give monetary and expert support for it. We [Denmark] help out around 3,000 start-ups in the country every month eyeing new economic activity. Much of it may falter but that doesn’t really matter. What becomes a success can become a massive success,” he said.

The ambassador declared unrestricted imports and exports imperative for economic growth in the global market.“For good economy, all customs things and other hassles have to go away. Free imports and free exports promise economic boom,” he said.

Mr Holmboe said Danish knowledge and technology built over decades of dedicated engagement could benefit Pakistan in areas like renewable energy, healthcare, clean water and agribusiness, while Pakistani businesses should avail themselves of export opportunities in Denmark’s textile and services sectors.

He said his country could bring its official platform for the exchange of culture, art and knowledge to Islamabad like other world capitals if the security situation improved.“There’re hurdles to the establishment of Danish Cultural Centre in Islamabad, especially the security issue. Now, Pakistan is coming out of the bad security situation and if things stabilise in the years ahead to enable our people to come and travel here freely and safely, we won’t have any particular reason for not putting up our cultural platform here, too,” he said.Declaring the security situation in South Asian region bad, the envoy appreciated Pakistan’s initiatives to resolve conflicts with India and restore peace in Afghanistan.