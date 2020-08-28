‘Preserving wildlife a major challenge’

Islamabad:While the main challenge is to halt and preserve the rapidly degrading wildlife habitats in Pakistan, the present government is committed and ramping up efforts to overcome the very challenges under the country’s largest ever afforestation programme of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP), Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin said on Thursday.

During a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Climate Change here, Malik Amin Aslam reviewed the progress on Baloki Forest Reserve, Namal Lake Nature Reserve, Ara-Basharat National Park, plans for protection and conservation of Salt Range National Park, Ara-Basharat National Park, Diljabba Domeli Game Reserve, Khabeki-Uchalli Wetland Complex and Kala Chitta National Par, Kheri Murat National Park located in Punjab province and monitoring and reporting System of TBTTP.

He said conserving wildlife was at the heart of the present government’s wildlife conservation and protection mission under TBTTP launched as a part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for clean and green Pakistan.

The SAPM said protecting the wildlife habitats was critical to conserve the wildlife so that the future generations of wildlife and even humans can enjoy it.He urged the provincial forest and wildlife departments to use the best science and capacities available to link on-the-ground work with high-level policy action to create lasting solutions that benefit wild animals as well as the people that live alongside them.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, who was also in attendance, called for enhanced collaboration and cooperation among all provincial forest and wildlife departments. She said provincial forest and wildlife departments should develop robust public awareness and community engagement plans as public awareness was pivotal motivating the general public to play their part in addressing challenges to the wildlife and their habitats.