Blackout in areas after 132 KV tower falls down

Rawalpindi:The consumers of several localities of city and cantonment board are facing power blackout after a 132 KV tower fell down near Soan River.

The areas experiencing blackout include Kotha Kalan, Adiala, Morgah, Sherzaman, Tulsa, Soan and Gulistan Colony. Iesco spokesman Raja Asim Nazir told ‘The News’ that they have shifted the load to other grid stations to reinstate power supply to the affected areas.

“Our staffers are trying to remove the fault but in vain, so we are trying to restore light from alternative feeder,” he added. The residents of affected areas faced difficulties due to windstorm here at Soan River, he claimed. He also said that total 11 feeders have been strongly affected due to falling down of tower near Soan River. “We are also adopting load management to cover it,” he said.