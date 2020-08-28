More than eight children abused everyday

By Myra Imran

Islamabad:During first six months of the year 2020, more than 8 children were reported to be sexually abused every day in Pakistan, says Sahil’s Six Month Cruel Number Report released on Thursday.

According to statistics compiled by Sahil from 84 newspapers of all four provinces as well as Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), a total of 1,489 child abuse cases were reported during first half of the year.

The data indicates an increase of 14 per cent in the reported cases of child sexual abuse during first six months of 2020 as compared to first half of 2019. The major crime categories of the reported cases are abduction (331), sodomy (233), missing children (168), rape (160), attempt of rape (134), gang sodomy (104), attempts of sodomy (93), gang rape (69) and (51) cases of child marriages. During six months, 38 cases were reported of murder after sexual abuse.

The statistics show that out of the total reported 1,489 cases, 785 (53 per cent) victims were girls and 704 (47 per cent) were boys. The data reveals that 490 children in the age bracket of 11-15 years and 331 children between the age brackets of 6-10 years were most vulnerable to abuse.

Provincial divide statistics show that 57 per cent cases were from Punjab, 32 per cent cases from Sindh, 6 per cent cases from KP. In Islamabad more than 35 cases, 22 cases from Balochistan, 10 cases from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1 case were reported from Gilgit-Baltistan in newspapers. Out of the total reported cases, 62 per cent were from rural areas and 38 per cent cases reported from urban areas.

Cruel Numbers statistics also show that 90 per cent of cases were registered with the police whereas registration status of 135 cases were not mentioned in the newspapers and 7 cases were unregistered with the police and in 7 cases, police refused to register the case.