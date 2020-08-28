Spillways of Rawal, Simly dams opened

Islamabad:Following continuous rains in catchment areas, the spillways of Rawal Dam and Simly Dam were opened on Thursday morning to release additional water.

The spillways were opened after water level at both the dams reached the maximum capacity. The Simly Dam is a major reservoir for supply of water, while Rawalpindi receives water from Rawal Lake after filtration treatment.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamzq Shafqaat, the troops pf Pakistan Army, police and Islamabad administration came into action to take up any rescue activity. "There was no formal requisition of army troops rather they were already deployed there," he said. He said the banks of River Soan were inundated by water but there was no flood like situation. "We vacated areas close to river to avert any possible human loss," he said.

Hamza Shafqaat said that Pak Army troops and police with life jackets and boats were ready to meet any flood like situation in the populace areas.