Threat of dengue spread on the cards

Rawalpindi:No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in last five days though another 22 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region taking the tally to 21,579 of which 455 patients have already died of the disease.

The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness has been on significant decline particularly in Rawalpindi district as a total of 102 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from the district in the last four weeks yet the threat of the spread of another deadly infection, dengue fever seems to be on the cards.

The first four confirmed cases of dengue fever in 2020 have already been reported from the district that may set a stage for a possible outbreak of dengue fever in this region of the country bringing into existence one of the most important risk factor for the appearance of seasonal dengue fever, the infected traveller or native. The positive cases of the infection from a region prove the existence of adult mosquito ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever.

Studies reveal that the confirmation of infection in a traveller or native increases the chance of spread of dengue fever in a region as the female dengue fever mosquitoes, ‘Aedes Aegypti’ or ‘Aedes Albopictus’, carry one of the four types of dengue viruses from the dengue patient to the healthy person and transmit the disease.

It is worth mentioning here that the population in the district faced the worst ever dengue fever outbreak last year, in 2019 when the three teaching hospitals in town tested over 12,000 patients positive for dengue fever setting a new record as the number of confirmed cases reported in one year alone, in 2019 at allied hospitals was equal to the number of patients confirmed positive in the previous 13 years, from 2006 to 2018. Also the number of deaths caused by the infection in 2019 crossed the total number of deaths due to dengue fever reported in the previous 13 years at the allied hospitals.

According to experts, the only best method to reduce the transmission of the dengue virus is to control vector mosquitoes and avoid mosquito bites.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that 16 more patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours whereas from Rawalpindi, only six new cases of the illness have been reported.

From Rawalpindi district, as many as 6019 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 5653 have already recovered while 280 have lost their lives. On Thursday, there were less than 85 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi.