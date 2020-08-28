Soan River inundates several areas, families rescued

Rawalpindi:Following torrential rains in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and their suburban areas, water level in Soan River and Nullah Leh surged to alarming level on Thursday and several areas along the river were inundated. Soan River was in high floods near GT Road.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted more rains for today (Friday) in the twin cities and a warning has been issued to the residents living along the banks of Soan River and Nullah Leh.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 rescued several people trapped in flash-floods. In Tehsil Kalar Syeddan, Rawalpindi, as many as 15 people were rescued when a Toyota Hilux got trapped in flash flood near village Kadh Bandal. Six vehicles of Rescue 1122 with 20 rescue personnel participated in the operation.

Several people were rescued from a tributary nullah of Soan River as the van carrying passengers got stuck in flow of flash-flood. In Gorakhpur Area near Soan River, a family of five people was rescued from its house which was inundated by Soan River. Water gushed into the houses of Sharoon Colony near Soan River. The residents of the colony were shifted by rescue officials to safer places.

Meanwhile, scores of colonies adjacent to Soan River were put on high alert with possible threat of inundation following flash-floods in adjacent areas of Soan River including Soan Camp.