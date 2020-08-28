Dr Safdar Mehmood’s book published

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Noted historian, writer and columnist Dr Safdar Mehmood’s book Sach Tou Ye Hae has been published with a beautiful cover.Though countless books have been published here on Pakistan Movement, this book is of a unique importance because the author has effectively rejected the false propaganda and baseless allegations of ideological opponents of Pakistan with regard to Pakistani history and Quaid-i-Azam. He has given argumentative answers on the basis of historical evidence to those who twist facts