Dr Safdar Mehmood’s book published

Noted historian, writer and columnist Dr Safdar Mehmood’s book Sach Tou Ye Hae has been published with a beautiful cover.Though countless books have been published here on Pakistan Movement, this book is of a unique importance because the author has effectively rejected the false propaganda and baseless allegations of ideological opponents of Pakistan with regard to Pakistani history and Quaid-i-Azam. He has given argumentative answers on the basis of historical evidence to those who twist facts