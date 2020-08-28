LDA seminar on land use rules draft

LAHORE:A stakeholders’ seminar was arranged by Lahore Development Authority for seeking suggestions, input and objection from the general public regarding Land Use Regulations formulated under the already notified Land Use Rules 2020 here on Thursday.

The seminar was attended by people from different walks of life including town planners, housing scheme developers, businessmen, architectures, lawyers and journalists. During the seminar, the general public gave their suggestions on the draft of Land Use Regulations.

Addressing the seminar, Chief Town Planner LDA Tariq Mahmood assured the participants that their suggestions, concerns and objections shall be duly deliberated upon and presented before the governing body of Lahore Development Authority.

He expressed determination and resolve of LDA to implement the commercialisation policy in a planned and systematic manner with the inclusion of stakeholders’ suggestions so that commercial needs of the public may be addressed without creating burden on the infrastructure. The LDA DG had already instructed to give due consideration to the opinions and suggestions of the stakeholders so that new opportunities for business and jobs could be created. Speaking at the occasion, Wamiq Anwer, a town planner, suggested that categories of permissible commercial uses should be further sub-categorised to cater the need of each area.

transferred: LDA DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar has ordered for posting and transfer of nine officers here on Thursday. Rehan Athar, Deputy Director awaiting posting in Directorate of Administration, has been transferred and posted in Directorate of Land Development-II. Hafiz Muhammad Asad Ullah, Assistant Director, working in Directorate of Land Development-II has been transferred and directed to report to the Directorate of Administration. Muhammad Abdullah Ghouri, Assistant Director working in Directorate of Land Development-l, has been mutually transferred with Javed Iqbal, Assistant Director working in Directorate of Land Development-II. Moreover, Muhammad Nadeem, Assistant Director (Town Planning) working in E-Khidmat Markaz, Town Hall/ MCL Mall Road has been transferred and posted in Directorate of Town Planning Zone-III whereas Nadeem Qaiser Butt, staff officer working in Directorate Town Planning Zone-III has been transferred and posted at E-Khidmat Markaz, Town Hall/ MCL Mall Road.