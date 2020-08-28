LAHORE:As Youm-e-Ashur is approaching closer, the mourning activities gained momentum on Thursday, 7th of Muharram, with a number of Mehndi processions taken out from various parts of the City to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Qasim (RA).

With the mourning gaining momentum, the Matam (chest beating) intensified in majalis and processions, as Zakerin in the majalis elaborated the massaibs (torments) on the family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and their companions who were barred from taking water from the Euphrates River by the government forces from the seventh of Moharram. The Mehndi processions signified the martyrdom of Hazrat Qasim (RA), son of Hazrat Imam Hasan (RA) and brought up by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) as his foster son. Besides, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) had promised him that he would marry Hazrat Qasim with his eldest daughter Fatima Kubra.

But the wedding was delayed due to various reasons till the family had to move towards Kufa and then Karabala. Sensing the evident martyrdom of all of his companions by the enemy forces, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) performed the Nikah ceremony of Hazrat Qasim and Fatima Kubra three days before Youm-e-Ashur.

To commemorate this, the faithful bring out Mehndi processions with actual Mehndi and new wedding clothes to depict the ritual of Nikah ceremony which was performed with simplicity and solemnity in view of the battle and the martyrdoms of various family members.

On 8th Moharram, Friday (today), the Alam processions of Hazrat Abbas (RA) will be brought out from various parts of the City. Besides that, various majalis will be held where Zakerin will relate the Karbala incident, its philosophy and the circumstances with the particular emphasis on the martyrdom of the companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and torments they had suffered at the hands of enemy forces.