Chinese plant trees in Jilani Park

LAHORE:A Chinese investor group along with Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed planted trees in Jilani Park under the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Campaign here on Thursday.

PHA officials said that Pak-China friendship has reached Jilani Park. The Chinese investment group visited the PHA headquarters to participate in the Clean and Green Campaign. PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed received the Chinese delegation. The Chinese delegation was led by Gao Baojan.It also included Gao Mei, Kiwi Ho and Fahad Zameer. The PHA Vice Chairman also gave them a briefing on monsoon tree planting and Miyawaki Forest. He said that participation of foreign investors in the Clean and Green Campaign was welcome. PHA is taking all possible steps to make Lahore beautiful and attractive through tree planting, he added.

courses: Institute of Public Health (IPH) and Virtual University (VU) will further strengthen the ongoing cooperation between both institutions by launching diploma courses programme in different subjects of public health. IPH would also share COVID-19 samples with VU laboratory for research and study purpose, said IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir on Thursday after the visit of a delegation of VU teachers headed by its Rector Dr Naeem Tariq.