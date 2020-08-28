Governor seeks world focus on Held Kashmir

LAHORE:President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar. Matters regarding Kashmir dispute, inter-parliamentary cooperation, regional peace and security were discussed among others. President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron called on Governor in Governor House.

The governor apprised Ms Gabriela about Punjab the government’s steps to curtail the spread of Coronavirus, provide relief to the distressed families affected by COVID-19 and ensure the provision of safety equipment to the healthcare workers in the province. Governor Ch Sarwar also apprised her about the ration distribution campaign that was run with the help of NGOs to provide relief to the deserving families across Punjab. President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron appreciated the government’s smart lockdown policy and the relief activities during Coronavirus Pandemic.

Ch Sarwar said that Pakistan supports peace. The sacrifices of our security forces as well as the public to root out terrorism and maintain law and order in the region are unmatchable, he added.

Highlighting Indian atrocities, the governor said India has been inflicting the worst atrocities on the Muslims living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and India. India has been orchestrating genocide in IIOJK by blatantly violating the Human Rights conventions, he said.

The governor urged the international peace organisations to take action against worsening Human Rights crisis in India and Held Kashmir. He said resolving Kashmir dispute as per the conventions of the United Nations is compulsory for maintaining regional peace and security.

He said that parliamentary diplomacy has a huge role in promoting social prosperity, progress and development. The PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking practical steps for strengthening all institutions including the Parliament, he said. President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron said that the world’s problems can only be dealt with mutual cooperation and strategies.