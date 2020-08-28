LDA reclaims six plots in Sabzazar Scheme

LAHORE: To ensure enforcement of building bylaws, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued its drive against illegal construction in the city here on Thursday.

Officials said the drive was launched on the directions of LDA DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar. They said on Thursday six plots worth millions of rupees were retrieved in P-block of Sabzazar Scheme during a grand operation against illegal occupants.

The staff of the Estate Management Directorate-II of LDA reclaimed the possession of plots No 550 to 555 block-P after demolishing illegal foundations and boundary walls at site. These plots will now be included in the plot bank of LDA. These properties will be sold through open auction for revenue generation for development projects.

Moreover, illegal constructed shanties, cattle yard and sheds on another five plots No 530 to 534 in P-block of Sabzazar have also been removed during the operation. Meanwhile, on the directions of the DG staff of the Estate Management Directorate (Private Housing Schemes) sealed offices of eight approved private housing schemes due to non-execution of transfer and mortgage deeds.

Under the provisions of Private Housing Scheme Rules 2014, transfer deed has to be executed to safeguard the public utility sites in that scheme while mortgage deed has to be executed to mortgage certain saleable area in the authority’s favour as guarantee for completing development works in the housing schemes. The societies where offices had been sealed were OPF Society, Public Health Engineering, Tricon Valley, Sui-Gas Society, Muhafiz Town Phase-I, Pakistan Rajput, Khayaban Quaid and Gulshan Ahbab.