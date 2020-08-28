Aleem for expanding scope of Rescue 1122

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the young men who provide relief to the citizens in case of emergency are the real heroes of society because they risk their lives to save the lives of others.

These views were expressed by Abdul Aleem Khan while addressing as chief guest at the 32nd passing out parade of 242 rescuers at the Emergency Services Academy here on Thursday. He said in 2004 when Recue 1122 was established under the regime of the then Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi he had also been a part of that government. He said in 16 years the seeds that were planted had become a fertile tree and now its network is even present at tehsil level. Abdul Aleem Khan said such services increase the sense of security among the common citizens and 'we can all be proud and appreciative of this sector'.

The senior minister assured Rescue 1122 that more facilities would be provided to it and its problems would be solved on priority. Abdul Aleem Khan said the scope of such services should be as wide as possible so that people in every area have the opportunity to benefit from these services.

Abdul Aleem Khan along with DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer inspected various departments of the Emergency Services Academy and reviewed the emergency services being provided by the rescuers in water, fire, wells and collapsed buildings. He also witnessed demonstrations by swimmers and divers rescuing civilians and jumping from tall buildings and praised the spirit of rescue officers, rescuers and the training team.

Additional Secretary Home Salman Ghani, PTI Central leader Dr Azeem Lakhvi, 242 Emergency Medical Technicians and their parents were also present. Dr Rizwan Naseer said so far 19,000 cadets have undergone practical training while these youngsters have rendered unparalleled services in the corona environment. The academy is the only institution to be recognised at Saarc level in terms of its quality in 2018.

Cadets were also sworn in on the occasion while Abdul Aleem Khan was felicitated at the passing out parade. Prizes were also distributed among the cadets who secured position in this training.