Marriage halls could open next month: Aslam

LAHORE:Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday told a delegation of Punjab Marriage Halls Association that the PTI government is fully aware of the genuine problems faced by the marriage halls due to closure of the halls for continuous six months owing to corona pandemic.

He assured the delegates that it is strongly hoped that marriage halls will also be reopened with SOPs in the second week of September. The minister stated, “We would also provide tax relief to them.” During a meeting at Civil Secretariat, the delegates led by Punjab Marriage Halls Association President Mian Muhammad Ilyas apprised the minister of the difficulties being faced by them due to the closure of marriage halls and corona pandemic. The minister maintained that with the grace of Allah Almighty, hard work put in by the relevant departments and effective strategy brought significant decrease in the corona pandemic. Aslam Iqbal urged on adopting precautionary measures till complete eradication of coronavirus.