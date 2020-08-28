tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:An FIR has been lodged against an accused of misbehaving with police officials. The arrested person had allegedly misbehaved with the police officials deployed on security of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz during hearing at an accountability court. The FIR was registered by Islampura police station under different sections on the complaint of Inspector Shahbaz.