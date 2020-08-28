close
Fri Aug 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2020

Booked

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2020

LAHORE:An FIR has been lodged against an accused of misbehaving with police officials. The arrested person had allegedly misbehaved with the police officials deployed on security of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz during hearing at an accountability court. The FIR was registered by Islampura police station under different sections on the complaint of Inspector Shahbaz.

Latest News

More From Lahore